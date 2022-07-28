Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verbund presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $22.48 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Verbund Announces Dividend

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

