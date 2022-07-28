W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Boosted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 3.2 %

WRB traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.