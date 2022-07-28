Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.
Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
