Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.