Walmart’s (WMT) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. 202,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The stock has a market cap of $354.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.