Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Shares Down 0.1%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 6,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 74,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $666,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 70,348 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.