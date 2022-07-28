Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Weber Stock Performance

Weber stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Weber Announces Dividend

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

