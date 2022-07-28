Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

WELL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 31,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,848. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

