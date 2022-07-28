Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,848. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

