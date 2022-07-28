Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.
Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,848. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
