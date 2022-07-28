Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.