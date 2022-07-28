WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Contrast

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WEX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92% Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 4.02 $140,000.00 $2.76 59.84 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.55 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -45.50

Analyst Recommendations

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WEX and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 8 0 2.62 Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $206.69, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than WEX.

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEX beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Research Solutions

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.