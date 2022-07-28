WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $750,734.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $49.74 million and $750,734.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

