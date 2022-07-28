Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

