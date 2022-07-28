Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

IEFA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 8,541,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

