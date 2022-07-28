Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 163,199 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,199 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 158,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,704. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

