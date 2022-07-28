Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,541 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

