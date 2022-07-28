Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Trading Down 0.9%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 9,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

