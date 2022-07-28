Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 2,556 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $36,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

