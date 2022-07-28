Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $824.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.09. The stock has a market cap of $854.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

