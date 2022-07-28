Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 146,439 Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Auddia Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.94.
