Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 146,439 Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Auddia Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Auddia Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.94.

Get Auddia alerts:

About Auddia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.