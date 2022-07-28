Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

