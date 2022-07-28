Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.87 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

