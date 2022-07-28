Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 51,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $501.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

