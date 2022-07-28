Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3 %

AVGO opened at $527.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.11 and a 200 day moving average of $564.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

