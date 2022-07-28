Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

