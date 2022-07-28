Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,457 shares of company stock worth $8,640,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

