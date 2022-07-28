Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $225,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 42.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.05. The company has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

