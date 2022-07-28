Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

XIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

