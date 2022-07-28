xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Hits $341,097.73

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $341,097.73 and $126.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003029 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000231 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

