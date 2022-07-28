Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $994,668.65

Ycash (YEC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $994,668.65 and approximately $178.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00270047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00114156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,702,828 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

