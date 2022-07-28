Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

