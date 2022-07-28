Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

