ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

