10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TXG opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.