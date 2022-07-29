19,596,216 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,596,216 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Shell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,539. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

