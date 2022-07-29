1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Purchases $18,884.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $18,884.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,508 shares in the company, valued at $920,972.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.18 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

