1World Price Hits $0.0836 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $9,088.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

