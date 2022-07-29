21,020 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $268,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 260.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $229.38. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,996. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

