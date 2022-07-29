21,406 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $5,312,469. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

