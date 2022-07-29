24,725 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFIV. Bank of Italy acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,927,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

