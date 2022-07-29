8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $5.23 on Monday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

