Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

