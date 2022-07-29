Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.35. 12,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,831. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

