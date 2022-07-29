ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ACCO Brands worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 332,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,982. The stock has a market cap of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

