ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

ADMA opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

