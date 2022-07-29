Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.2% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 271,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72,966 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

