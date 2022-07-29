Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.76. 148,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.
Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.