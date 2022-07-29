Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.76. 148,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

