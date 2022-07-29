Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

