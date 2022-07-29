Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,413,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,459,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.