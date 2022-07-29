Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,413,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,459,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.