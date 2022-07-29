Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE BABA traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 888,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

