Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

MCD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. The company has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

